How Menopause Affects Women's Body and What They Should Do

Among women, the menstrual cycle ends after a certain age and it is referred to as menopause. At the time of menopause, a gradual decrease in menstrual flow is observed among women in their late 40s or early 50s.

Menopause brings various changes to a woman’s body, including weight gain or vaginal dryness.

Various gynaecologists say that the average age of menopause among women is 51 years. In most women, menopause is seen between the age of 45 and 55 as the ovarian function is disturbed. However, some women continue to menstruate even after the age of 50.

At least 75% of women face physical problems when menopause occurs. Some women also experience pain in the muscles and joints as well as mood swings.

Menopause leads to low estrogen production in the body, and it affects the amount of calcium in the bones. Menopause also leads to dizziness and other changes due to the low estrogen levels in the body.

So it is highly advised to women in that age bracket to eat food items rich in calcium. For example, dairy products and spinach. Increase the intake of vitamin D supplements, exercise daily and avoid alcohol and smoking.

Taking a balanced diet and regular exercise will also eliminate a future possibility of heart disease.

Generally, women also gain weight when menopause occurs. This is due to the changes in hormone levels, increasing the risk of heart disease and diabetes. Hence, it is better to take a balanced diet, exercise regularly.

