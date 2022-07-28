How Might Breathing Assist in Weight Loss?

In addition to reducing stress, proper breathing can help reduce food cravings, emotional eating, and weight gain. Even one study found that when compared to a control group, 45 minutes of deep breathing three times per week significantly lowered body weight and body mass index (BMI).

Here’s a look into some breathing exercises to lose those extra fat!

1. Practicing deep breathing has a number of health advantages

Deep breathing exercises and meditation will not only calm and soothe your mind, but will also greatly improve your health. Your focus and stress levels will increase when you practise mindfulness, commonly known as breathing. Along with these breathing techniques, you can use them to lose weight. Include breathing techniques in your training routine in addition to callisthenics and Pilates.

If you lose weight peacefully and calmly, your weight reduction journey will become incredibly enriching and fascinating. Your physical and emotional well-being will both improve as a result of this procedure.

Read on to learn more about these astounding breathing movements:

2. Kapalbhati

Kapalbhati is a fantastic breathing technique that can save you from gaining weight and aid in uncomplicated weight loss.

How to execute- Your back and neck should be in alignment as you fold your legs into a seated position on your yoga mat. Gently close your eyes while placing your palms on your knees. Breathe in slowly and out quickly. You’ll feel an inward abdominal movement when you exhale. For at least 5 to 10 minutes, keep doing this.

3. Bhastrika

Bhastrika breathing exercises will give you more energy and speed up your metabolism, which will help you burn calories quickly.

How to execute: Sit comfortably while maintaining a straight back and neck to perform Bhastrika Pranayama. Keep your eyes closed and relax your tummy muscles. Maintaining your palms on your knees, begin inhaling and exhaling quickly and deeply. Make sure that your breathing is rhythmic and that you don’t take more than a second to breathe in and out. You should feel your diaphragm enlarging and contracting in time with your breaths as you carry out this. Spend five to ten minutes perfecting this method.

4. Bhramari

This type of exercise will boost your metabolism, increase your oxygen intake, and regulate the hormone secretion levels in your body.

How to do it: Find a quiet, tranquil place, then sit in padmasana with your back straight and shoulders spread. Use your thumbs to gently close your eyes and relax your palms. Your hands should be in a position where your index fingers are directly contacting your forehead just above your eyebrows. Your closed eyes should be covered by your middle and ring fingers. Breathe in deeply and slowly exhale. Simulate a buzzing sound while exhaling while keeping your mouth closed. Your fingers should feel the sound’s vibrations. Once you have done this, gently place your fingertips on your knees. Redo

5. Nadi shodhana

This activity eliminates pollutants while balancing the body’s two channels. The cells take in oxygen, which revitalises the body’s system and causes weight loss.

How to do it: Sit comfortably with your shoulders relaxed and your back straight. Keep your left hand on your knee in a chin mudra. Keep the tips of your right hand’s middle and index fingers in the middle of your brows. Your thumb should be on your right nostril, and your ring and little fingers should be on your left. Exhale comfortably via your left nostril while easily closing your right nostril with your thumb. Breathe in via your left nostril, then let out a breath from the right. At least nine repetitions of this exercise should be done while taking slow, deep breaths.

6. Diaphragmatic breathing

As you complete this workout, take short, shallow breaths to help your body’s cells absorb more oxygen and remove toxins.

How to do it: Lie down on your yoga mat and pay attention to the slow upward and downward movements of your stomach. It aids in belly fat reduction and abdominal area toning. Additionally, it aids with regular bowel movements and muscle relaxation.

7. Mouth breathing

You not only feel revitalised while breathing through your mouth, but your excess belly fat is also diminished. Your abdominal muscles will feel a force as you perform this workout. This exercise also tones your face, giving your chin and cheeks a more polished appearance.

Open your mouth and begin to breathe in and out while counting to ten as you do this breathing exercise. Make sure you are breathing out more slowly than you are inhaling. This exercise can be done three times a day for a total of 10 minutes each time.

