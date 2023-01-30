The amount of uric acid increases in the body when there is excessive purine in the diet and kidneys fail to filter the increased quantity out of the body. High uric acid accumulates in the joints in the form of crystals, which causes pain in the hands and feet, mainly where the joints are. To control high uric acid, it is important to change your diet. Mint leaves are very good for health during this time.

Many significant properties are found in mint, making it effective for reducing uric acid. Mint contains a good amount of iron, potassium and manganese. In addition, it is also a good source of Vitamin A and folate. Consuming mint reduces purines from urine and further detoxifies the body.

Advertisement

Ingredients to make a mint drink

1 cup chopped mint leaves

2 cups of water

1 tbsp brown sugar

½ tsp lemon juice

1 tsp jeera powder

Pink salt as per the requirement

How to make a mint drink?

Prepare the mint drink to control uric acid levels. To make the mint drink, put 8 to 10 mint leaves in water and wash them. Then, in a juicer mixer, combine all the ingredients and blend vigorously on high speed. Pour the juice of the pudina leaves into a serving glass, top with ice and a lemon slice for decoration. Enjoy the refreshing beverage.

Other health benefits of mint leaves:

Advertisement

Relieves headache

Pudina leaves have potent adaptogenic properties that can control and enhance the stress response. In Ayurvedic medicine, it is revered as a curative herb that eases headaches. Mint leaves’ potent and invigorating aroma is used as calming balms and essential oils that help with nausea and headache relief.

Improves digestion

Strong antiseptic, antibacterial and calming properties of mint help to relieve indigestion, inflammation and irritable bowel syndrome. Additionally, research shows that the menthol oil in mint leaves is beneficial for treating diarrhoea and easing motion sickness-related nausea.

Promotes weight loss

Advertisement

Mint leaves promote the secretion of digestive enzymes like bile acids. It also encourages nutrient absorption, digestion and metabolism, all of which aid in weight loss. Mint tea is a wonderful, calorie-free and cooling beverage that you can consume regularly to aid in weight loss.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here