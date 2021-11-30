How Misinformation has Increased Pandemic Woes

The Pandemic forced us to stay indoors for longer than we expected and most importantly rely on technology for all our day-to-day tasks including work and entertainment. The first wave of Covid-19 increased misinformation on social media platforms especially WhatsApp and Facebook. With high internet penetration but low general awareness many vulnerable groups became victim to old misleading videos or false claims and information regarding the coronavirus. Many believed what was propagated by perpetrators on social media to create chaos.

The younger generation had easy access to fact-check the information they came across. However, they had a hard time telling their parents and grandparents to take the virus seriously, not leave the house, and also not believe everything they read on their phones. Several new channels, information centres kept citizens up-to-date with fact-checking research, of the information that surfaced on the internet.

Covid-related misinformation is a massive problem in the country’s efforts to fight the virus. A study conducted by a researcher from the University of Alberta found in August 2021 said that India is the biggest source of Covid-19 misinformation in the world with one out of every six pieces of misinformation spreading from our country. The researcher analysed 9,657 pieces of misinformation emanating from 138 countries.

An article by WHO explained that Infodemics create a breeding ground for uncertainty which in turn fuels scepticism and distrust. This is the perfect environment for fear, anxiety, finger-pointing, stigma, violent aggression and dismissal of proven public health measures — which can lead to loss of life.

To combat and avoid such cases, large-scale awareness programmes to educate people is the initial and necessary approach. It might be difficult to educate the elderly since they are out of organised education. The only possible way to teach younger people to have information literacy is to ask them to help older people to make better judgements. Moreover, one must also be alert about the information they share ahead with their friends and family without checking the facts, in order to avoid agitation.

