How Much Exercise Should A Disabled Young Person Do

Physical exercise plays a vital role in the well-being of a person. For years, health experts have been stressing the importance of physical exercise. No matter the age, body type, or diet that one takes, physical exercise is a must for everyone to create a balance of nutrients we take as well as for better mental health.

It should also be noted that the needs of young disabled people must be catered to. The UK released its first Physical Activity Guidelines that have made some effective recommendations for the young disabled. Standard data was collected from 176 different studies with a broad range of physical activities, these recommendations are made for disabled young between age 2 to 17.

Here are some of the findings listed in the UK’s first Physical Activity Guidelines:

Advertisement

The guidelines have been made keeping people from varied age groups, gender, and disability in mind. In order to stay safe and sound young disabled must aim to do 120 to 180 minutes of physical activity per week. For convenience, you can divide the session into 20 minutes per day or 40 minutes 3 times every week. Aerobic exercises such as dance, cycling, gymnastics, or wheelchair sports are most suitable for the young disabled. These exercises can improve cardio health as well as reduce mental stress to help one feel calmer. It also helps in building better strength and increasing focus.

When 250 different disabled young were taken into consideration for the research, it was concluded that they prefer physical activities which are fun and help them in strength building. In the research, it was also found that physical activities are safe for disabled young people when done at a suitable level of their age and physical and mental function.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.