Fenugreek, also known as Methi, is a versatile ingredient that has been used in Indian cuisine and traditional medicines for thousands of years. You can use the fresh leaves to make a vegetable or sprinkle fenugreek powder to add flavour or even use the pungent fenugreek seeds known as methi dana. The herb is highly valued for its qualities and multiple uses. They are often used to make Ayurvedic medicines to treat various ailments like diabetes and hypertension. In addition to this, it is rich in antioxidants that help protect the body and reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.

However, we should be careful about our consumption of fenugreek. But before that, let’s look at the benefits of fenugreek.

One of the most well-known benefits of fenugreek is its ability to help regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of carbohydrates and improving insulin sensitivity in people with diabetes.

According to an article by The Indian Express, fenugreek is also known to improve digestion. The seeds are high in dietary fibre, helping regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation. It also helps soothe inflammation in the digestive tract, which can also help reduce symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other digestive disorders.

Dr Eileen Canday, Head of the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai told News18 that fenugreek benefits you but it should be consumed in limited quantities. The dietician also mentioned that although the quantity of consumption varies from person to person and depends on whether one is consuming fenugreek seeds or fenugreek powder.

Dr Canday shared that if the person is healthy, they can take 8 to 10 grams of fenugreek seeds or powder. Anything more than that can be harmful.

She mentioned that excessive amounts of consumption can cause stomach-related problems, including diarrhoea, acidity and bloating. It can bring down the blood sugar level, which can be more harmful.

