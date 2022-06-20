How Much Milk Intake is Enough For Diabetic Patients

Milk forms an essential part of a balanced diet because of the various nutrients present in it. The deficiency of calcium can easily be overcome by milk. But is it safe for diabetic patients to have milk?

As per a health article published on WebMD, “Milk also contains carbohydrates which can increase the sugar level." Hence, it is important to pay attention to the number of dairy products before consumption as they all contain carbohydrates.

There are two types of diabetes and the patient is expected to have food accordingly. For example in Type 1 diabetes, Pancreas makes little or no insulin. This is also called an autoimmune disorder, which tends to start in childhood. It can be controlled but cannot be cured. To reduce the effects of carbohydrates in the body after meals, insulin injections are injected.

In type 2 diabetes, the pancreas is not able to create insulin due to which the body gets obese. Having a history of diabetes increases the risk automatically.

Milk products are high in fats and carbohydrates, which can be a risk factor for diabetic people. This increases the chance of cardiovascular diseases. The risk can be monitored only by controlling the amount of fats intake, especially unhealthy fats. Carbohydrates that are present in milk are translated into sugar after breaking down. In such a situation, the consumption of milk, especially in excess quantities can increase blood sugar.

In such circumstances, diabetic patients should monitor their fat consumption or they can go for fat-free milk. Other alternatives present in the market are almond milk, coconut milk, goat milk, walnuts, and oats. Before choosing any milk, it is important to check the amount of sugar present in the milk.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

