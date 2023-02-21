Protein is a vital nutrient that plays a crucial role in building and repairing muscles. Whether you’re an athlete looking to gain muscle mass or just someone who wants to get stronger, it’s essential to understand how much protein you need in your diet. While many factors can influence the amount of protein required, such as age, gender, and activity level, there is a general guideline to follow. The question is how much protein you need to build muscle and the best sources of protein to incorporate into your diet. Also, the role of timing in protein consumption and how to calculate your protein requirements. With the right amount of protein in your diet and proper exercise, you can achieve your muscle-building goals and improve your overall health and fitness.

“A crucial macronutrient for the development and maintenance of muscles is protein. Your muscle fibres breakdown during exercise, and protein aids in their repair and rebuilding, leading to muscle growth," says Dr Abhishek Mandlik, Sports Physiotherapist, Fast&Up.

Proteins are appropriately referred to as “bodybuilding food" because they are an essential macronutrient for the maintenance and repair of muscular tissue. “They are required to create compounds such as enzymes, hormones, and neurotransmitters, as well as the muscles, tendons, organs, and skin. Only a small percentage of people genuinely understand how much protein they require to keep their muscles healthy and to continue adding mass," says Manisha Chopra, Nutritionist.

Age, gender, weight, as well as the type, level of intensity, and frequency of exercise are just a few of the variables that affect how much protein is required to develop muscle. “On average, an adult should consume 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram weight per day. However, the advised protein consumption can range from 1.2 to 2.2 grams per kilogram of body weight for athletes seeking to build muscle," adds Dr Mandlik.

If you are trying to gain muscle mass and strength, you should consume at least 2 grams of protein per kg of body weight. “This is the case because when you follow a rigorous exercise regimen, your tissues tend to deteriorate often. Everyone who wants to build muscle must ensure they are receiving enough protein as well as the proper amount of exercise in the gym. This is because in order to gain muscle, your body must produce more muscle protein than it consumes," adds Chopra.

Timing of protein intake is also important for muscle growth. “Consuming protein immediately after exercise can help to maximize muscle protein synthesis, the process by which muscles grow and repair. Aim to consume protein within 30 minutes to an hour after exercise," believes Dr Mandlik.

It’s important to remember that taking too much protein won’t always result in muscle hypertrophy. A specific amount of protein can only be used by the body at once, and any extra protein is either turned into energy or stored as fat.

Lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy goods, legumes, and nuts are all excellent sources of protein. To make sure you’re getting all the necessary amino acids needed for muscle growth, it’s crucial to include a range of protein sources in your diet. “A person can consume both animal and plant-based protein sources to achieve their daily protein requirements. Sources of plant-based protein include beans, peas, almonds, lentils, seeds, and soy-based foods," signs off Chopra.

