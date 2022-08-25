How Much Water Should We Drink Every Day? Ayurveda May Have The Answer

Water is known as the elixir of life. And rightly so because drinking an adequate amount of water can keep you hydrated and boost your energy. What becomes tricky is to ascertain how much water to drink, especially if you’re a busy working professional or a parent trying to monitor drinking water levels.

As such, what parameters can be used to determine the right amount and method of drinking water? Ayurveda expert Rekha Radhamony took to Instagram to share a few rules according to which you should ideally drink water.

Take a look at her post here and find out easy ways through which you can up your hydration game.

Don’t go overboard, Dr Rekha clarified that you don’t need to drink gallons of water, thinking it’s good for health. She explained that even water needs to be digested, as per Ayurveda.

The quantity of water each person needs is subjective and therefore, you must keep an eye out for signs such as not sweating well, constipation, cotton mouth or dry mouth, dark yellow urine, and more. If you feel like you are experiencing any of these symptoms, drink more water as your body needs it.

Supplement meals with water. It is advised to drink water 30 minutes before or after a meal. She said, “It is ideal for a Vata person who is undernourished to drink water 30 minutes after food and 30 minutes before food for an overweight Kapha person."

Drinking water may feel boring for a few people, especially during summers when you crave caffeinated drinks. Adds flavour to the water by putting in a handful of vetiver roots during the summer. In other seasons, adds jeera or cumin seeds.

