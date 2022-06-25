How Often Should We Change Our Bedsheets?

We all definitely cover our mattresses, cots, or other sleeping surfaces with the bedsheets. Beautiful sheets not only draw the attention of everyone who enters the room, but they are also essential for our personal hygiene and cleanliness.

According to a news article published in Healthline, most people change their bedsheets when they see them dirty or they want to change the aesthetic. This is completely improper because sleeping on filthy bedding can be harmful to your health.

Long-term use of the same sheets can lower the immunity and increase the risk of contracting seasonal illnesses or infections. Today we will let you know why you should change the sheets of the beds regularly.

The lovely bed sheet frequently collects a variety of invisible things. Dust, oil particles, dead cells, germs, and bacteria are among them. Research indicates you could get sick from all of these. Bacteria raise the risk of contracting illnesses including pneumonia and gonorrhoea (sexually transmitted infections).

Usually, we wash the sheets in two or three weeks, but experts say that doing so can give you problems like cold, flu, acne, allergies, eczema, and asthma as well as sleep-related problems, which can make you lethargic.

After looking under the microscope, it was found that the dirty sheets contained Bacteroides, which can cause diseases like pneumonia, gonorrhea, and appendicitis. They contained both Bacteroides and Fusobacteria, which can result in a variety of severe illnesses.

Everyone needs to wash a bed sheet every week, no matter how clean it is. The reason for this is that our body releases about 40,000 dead cells every day, which can also contain a lot of bad bacteria. This harms our health and especially on sleep.

