How Olive Oil Brings You Respite From Painful Cracked Heels

Crack heels are one of the most difficult things when it comes to self-care. No matter how much we try, we often get cracked heels and sometimes, they are also painful. While some use market-bought creams for cracked heels, some useful home remedies cure them. Market products have chemicals that create other issues and they also take a lot of time to heal. Hence, the use of olive oil is best.

Olive oil mixed with some other ingredients can make your ankles soft. Olive oil is often used in skincare and hair care. Olive oil has healing properties that help in filling the wounds of cracked ankles. Let’s take a look at the uses of olive oil for ankles.

Olive oil with bananas

Banana is rich in potassium and can be the best moisturising agent for ankles. The enzymes present in the mixture of olive oil and banana make the ankles soft and beautiful by removing dead skin cells. For this, mash half a banana and add 2 teaspoons of olive oil to it. Now, before sleeping, clean your feet with pumice stones and dry them. Now, apply the mixture to your feet and wear socks. In the morning, wash your feet with cold water. By applying this mixture daily, your heels will become soft.

Olive oil and aloe vera gel

You can mix aloe vera gel and honey in olive oil to get rid of cracked heels and pain. For this, mix 1 teaspoon honey and 1 teaspoon aloe vera gel in 2 teaspoons olive oil. Now soak the feet in the water. After a while, rub your feet with pumice stone and remove the dead skin. Now, dry your feet and apply the mixture and wear socks. Keep them overnight, wash your feet in the morning with lukewarm water and apply glycerin.

