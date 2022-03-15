How One Can Cope With Stress in a Post-Covid World

A study published in The Lancet journal in 2021 pointed out how the COVID-19 pandemic created an increased urgency to strengthen mental health systems in most countries. Researchers had concluded that taking no action to address the burden of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders should not be an option.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while public health actions such as social distancing are necessary to reduce the spread of coronavirus, they have left many feeling isolated and lonely which in turn has increased stress and anxiety. Learning to cope with stress healthily will make people you care about, and those around you become more resilient.

The CDC recommended some of the healthy ways to cope with stress. Let us take a look at them:

Take breaks from constant information consumption that happens as we watch, read, or listen to news stories, including those on social media. Consuming distressing news constantly can be upsetting. Limit your news consumption to just a couple of times a day and disconnect from phone, television, and computer screens for a while.

Follow a healthy routine by exercising and doing physical activities like jogging, walking, or yoga.

Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate

Eat healthy, well-balanced meals and get plenty of sleep, at least seven hours.

According to the World Health Organization, one should not rely on alcohol, tobacco, and substance use to cope with their emotions. If things seem to get out of hand you must seek medical support or seek an appointment with a therapist.

Make time to unwind by trying to do some other activities you enjoy.

Talking and having honest conversations with people you trust is one of the best ways to cope with stress. CDC recommends that you connect with others, talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

Connect with your community, engage in volunteer work if you can and join a support group.

