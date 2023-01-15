How Orhan Awatramani Broke Stereotypes Around Getting A Hair Transplant In Your Early 20s

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani is a well-known name in the B-Town circles. Orhan who goes by the name Orry and has been the subject of much media coverage thanks to his connection with many star kids. He pushes the boundaries of Indian men’s fashion with his outlandish and creative looks and hairstyles ranging from short spiked hair to dreadlocks.

Given the importance of hair in his life, it was only natural that when he noticed the first indications of a receding hairline, he became concerned and decided to look into hair transplants. Orhan discussed his hair loss and subsequent preventative hair transplant process in a recent interview with Vogue, explaining that for someone like him who enjoys experimenting and styling his hair, hair loss was a major sign “One day when you are 25, you don’t want to look 35. Losing hair is the first reminder that you are ageing."

But to prepare for the time-intensive procedures he had agreed to, he had to face several obstacles and hardships. After a catastrophic initial clinic appointment, he spent a whole year researching the topic of hair transplants. Finally, with a clear head, he underwent the treatments, which he compared to gardening. Orhan was quoted saying “The procedure is almost like gardening when you dig out a plant and relocate it to another part of the soil. They take the follicles from the back and put them in the front. It is a tedious 11-hour surgery under local anaesthesia."

Orhan recently shared a video of the procedure along with glimpses of his journey to a thicker head of hair on Instagram. Hair loss has become exceedingly frequent among people in recent years because of lifestyle choices, food, and even environmental causes such as pollution.

It’s important to pay attention to male baldness, also known as male pattern baldness, which is characterised by a receding hairline and a steady loss of hair from the crown and frontal scalp, especially at a young age. The video shared by Orhan may serve as inspiration for men in their late twenties who are apprehensive about taking up hair transplants.

