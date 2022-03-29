How Parents Should Solve Sibling Rivalries in a More Mature Way

Parents often have to play referee when their kids are fighting for one or the other reason. They are often at a loss for ideas on how to solve disputes among their children. They feel frustrated and tired. Some are seen shouting, while others leave children to themselves. Both methods don’t solve the problem. Their disputes need to be solved very carefully so that they don’t adopt a negative attitude in future.

Stay cool before jumping to the conclusion:

Children are very soft-hearted and any conclusion or harsh words can impact them badly. Listen to what your kids are saying very attentively. After that, conclude and be careful that it doesn’t hurt them.

Never compare them

Every child is unique in one way or another. Comparisons can develop a feeling of inferiority complex in them. Instead of comparing, cherish their individuality. When kids see that they are being respected for who they are, it eradicates the inferiority complex. No inferiority complex will develop greater self-confidence. This will then culminate in a greater amount of love for each other among them.

Take time for fun moments in family

Family dinners, playing games, and having small parties can create a positive environment within the family. Due to this positive environment, there will be less time for kids to quarrel. Instead, they will cherish happy moments spent together.

Parents should set an example

The best way to solve disputes among children is by setting an example. Parents should settle their disputes amicably instead of shouting or talking each other down. These things put a strong impression on the minds of children. They will adopt the methods enacted by their parents.

Explain to them the importance of bonding:

Explain to them that they will always need each other. If their emotional bonding is strong, they can fearlessly take on the world.

