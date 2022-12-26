How Rashmika Mandanna Wished Her Fans This Christmas

Christmas cannot end without a look at how our favourite celebrities celebrated the day. The next few days go by scrolling down social media to check out what our favourite celebrities did last evening. Speaking of which, Rashmika Mandanna shared a beautiful picture and wished her Instagram fam this Christmas.

“This time I already had a Christmas picture and I took this only keeping in mind that I needed a picture to wish you all…so Merry Christmas my loves…," she wrote. Rashmika was seen posing in front of a giant decked-up Christmas tree. The picture gave perfect winter vibes as Rashmika sported a natural look in a warm jacket and muffler. To top it up her background was filled with sweet treats.

Check out her post right here:

Rashmika’s post received many likes and comments from her fans. Many fans wished her back, others sent her love and compliments. Followed by her Christmas wish, she also had a present for her fans. A few hours later the actor shared a song “Rabba Janda" from her upcoming film, Mission Majnu with actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, Rashmika’s co-star Sidharth also shared the song on his Instagram handle asserting that this is the “love song of the year". Mission Majnu is his first collaboration with Rashmika. The film will release on Netflix in January.

Earlier, she also shared the teaser of the film via her Instagram handle. Mission Majnu is set in the 1970s and is “inspired by real events." It stars Sidharth Malhotra as a RAW agent tasked with carrying out India’s “deadliest covert operation" in Pakistan. The film’s teaser was released over a week ago and stars Rajit Kapur, Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, and Mir Sarwar. The film is set to release next year.

Rashmika Mandanna has garnered a lot of praise for her performances in the south film industry. This year she also made her Bollywood debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta with the film Good Bye.

