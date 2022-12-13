How Red Wine Gives You Healthy And Glowing Skin

Having glowing and radiant skin demands a lot of effort and a proper skincare care routine, especially during winter. You must be wondering how to make your skin supple and healthy all the time. But Fred Not! Today, we will be guiding you to healthy and shiny skin. You have often heard that drinking a glass of wine after a long and tiring day is one of the best ways to reduce anxiety and stress.

But do you know red wine is also beneficial for your skin health? Packed with antioxidants such as flavonoids, resveratrol, and tannin, red wine protects the skin from ageing by restoring collagen to your skin.

Advertisement

Here are the benefits of consuming red wine for your skin:

Reduces visible signs of ageing:

The concoction of antioxidants like flavonoid, resveratrol, and tannins stimulate collagen production and helps in protecting your skin from harmful UV rays and pollution. As red wine has antioxidants, its consumption helps reduce the effects of ageing and promotes healthy skin. You can also apply red wine on your face and neck for better results.

Reduces acne:

Red wine has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that help fight acne and clear pores from the skin. These properties found in red wine prevent the growth of acne and make your skin look clean and clear. You can also apply red wine on your face to reduce acne and pores.

Makes your skin glowing and radiant:

If you want to have glowing and radiant skin, red wine is used as one of the best skincare treatment recipes. It helps regain the elusive glow on your face, which often gets lost due to excessive stress and pollution. Thus, red wine is considered a great method to even out skin tone by reducing stress levels and free radicals.

Red Wine Face Mask

Advertisement

To prepare a red wine face mask, you have to use 1 tbsp of rose water and 1 tbsp of red wine. Now, mix them and apply them on your skin with a cotton pad. Keep the mixture sit on your skin for at least 10 minutes for better results.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here