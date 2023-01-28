Parents leave no stone unturned when it comes to taking care of their children. While proper nutrition is obviously essential to keep your baby in good health, sleep is also an equally important factor. It is important that your baby receives good sleep. However, there are times when the toddler struggles to sleep because of itching in his skin. You can use coconut oil to protect the infant against such a condition. Here, we explain how using coconut oil can help your child sleep better.

Experts claim that when toddlers are rubbed with coconut oil, they become calmer and more relaxed as the oil has a soothing effect on the nerves. The baby is able to sleep deeply and comfortably throughout the night. Children’s delicate skin also begins to dry out and irritate throughout the winter. Coconut oil has excellent moisturising qualities. This oil nourishes and softens the skin of infants when you massage them with it. As a result, the kids are at ease and have no trouble falling asleep.

Advertisement

A cradle cap is a common condition in newborns. This type of dermatitis manifests itself on the baby’s head. In the initial weeks following birth, this disorder is most prevalent. The skin becomes incredibly flaky and resembles dandruff in appearance. When the weather turns cold and dry, this issue could develop worse. A nice massage with coconut oil keeps the skin moisturised and hydrated. The oil should be applied to your baby’s scalp. Keep it on for roughly 20 minutes, then remove it with lukewarm water.

Eczema, a skin ailment that causes dryness and itching, is also quite prevalent in babies. One of the many advantages of using coconut oil for baby massage is that it reduces the signs of infant eczema by rehydrating the skin. Additionally, it is a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant oil that shields the skin from infections and pain.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here