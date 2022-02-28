How Seasonal Change Affects Your Skin, and Difference Between Dryness, Dehydration

Have you ever wondered how much your skin is impacted as seasons change? Well as our largest organ and outer cover, skin tends to go through a lot of changes during seasonal shifts, the most common ones are dryness and dehydration.

With the season change, you can spot skin allergies, acne, black spots, sunburn, and more. When we enter the warm season, one thing that becomes a concern for our skin is the dryness in your skin. But this dryness could actually be dehydration. We must try to find out the issue and an apt solution to cure it. According to a study published in the British Journal of Dermatology, it was found that a shift in the season affects the skin on a cellular level. Therefore, with summer coming, you must know what changes your skin will go through.

Difference between dryness and dehydration

Both of these things seem alike but are quite different. Dry skin is a skin type that one is born with and needs additional natural oils to restore it. Dry skin cannot make enough oils to keep itself lubricant. People with dry skin can also suffer from skin issues such as eczema, psoriasis, etc.

Dehydration is a skin condition that lacks water. If your skin is dehydrated, you will see issues like dark circles, dullness, patchy skin with itching, and fine wrinkles.

How to treat these skin issues?

As we said that dry skin is a skin type so there is no necessary treatment for it but ways to keep it healthy. While dehydration is a skin condition that can be treated. Dehydration means the lack of water, therefore drinking enough water is a must. You can also reduce the intake of things that consume water from your body such as caffeine. Dry skin requires care and pampering regardless of any season. You can set a skincare routine and stick to it. Make sure to use products that provide oil and moisture to your skin.

