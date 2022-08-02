How Shea Butter Helps You Stop Aging Skin and Hair fall

Shea butter is a fat obtained from the shea tree’s nuts. It is a natural fat derived from crushing and boiling the mature nut or fruit of the shea tree. At room temperature, it’s a golden ivory-coloured material that’s thick, buttery, and solid.

One commonly known benefit of using shea butter is that it gives you glowing skin. It includes vitamins A, E, and F, all of which are important for your skin. Vitamin A helps maintain the skin healthy; all three vitamins help prevent facial lines and wrinkles; and vitamin F soothes and heals dry, chapped, or rough skin. Here are some special benefits of using shea butter on the skin and hair:

Moisturising

Shea butter acts as a skin conditioner. So, if you have dry, dull skin, you may integrate Shea butter into your skincare routine. Shea butter can produce a protective barrier on the skin and retain water, keeping the skin moisturized and nourished.

Shea butter is also extremely hydrating for the hair and scalp. People with curly or coarse hair can use shea butter as a sealer to preserve moisture in their hair and add smoothness.

Anti-ageing

Vitamins A and E not only moisturise but also make your skin seem younger and healthier. Shea butter promotes cell regeneration and aids in the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. Its collagen-stimulating characteristics give you plump-looking skin.

Several studies have revealed that shea butter promotes cell regeneration, reduces symptoms of ageing, and increases collagen levels. Many of these advantages are due to amyrin.

Prevents Hair Breakage

According to Healthline, human research showed the efficacy of miracle fruit seed oil in reducing hair breakage. It has a high fatty acid content, making it simple to enter hair in oil form. This can aid in the prevention of hair breakage.

