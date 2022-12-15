How Should Men Style Jewellery This Festive And Wedding Season? Read On

In India, men’s jewellery has significant historical relevance. Since the dawn of time, emperors, monarchs, and zamindars have adorned themselves with priceless gems, pearly chains, and jewelled turbans to make political and aesthetic statements. However, occidental influences gradually dictated that men’s jewellery should not be flashy or flamboyant but simple and classy. However, trends have transformed rapidly with evolving times, and the men’s jewellery segment has undergone a massive transition in terms of using classic jewellery pieces in weddings and festivals. Men are now more open to adding unique statement jewellery pieces to their outfits than earlier.

More and more men are investing a lot of time in jewellery shopping. “Style icons, influencers, and celebrities as trendsetters are power styling or donning various jewellery categories in chains, bracelets, studs and rings during festivals, weddings and other social events. Men have made waves in their jewellery, from Timothée Chalamet or A$AP Rocky in their red carpet appearances to Ranbir Kapoor or Vicky Kaushal in their wedding attires. This festive season and the wedding season, the focus is on jewellery collections specific to both women and men," says Nikita Keskar, Content Strategist & Stylist, Candere By Kalyan Jewellers.

Various jewellery brands have created exclusive men’s collections specific to multiple occasions. The category is diversifying, considering the taste for jewellery and the demand for more variety has changed.

However, styling jewellery for the festive and wedding season for men can be quite challenging. Keskar shares ways to get your perfect look for all special occasions in your life:

Rings:

It’s essential to keep things simple regarding men’s rings. Remember that less is more; thus, find one ring for each finger rather than stacking them. Rings studded with diamonds or crafted in platinum that exude simplicity are crucial to making an entire festive or wedding look effortless and flawless. For example, if your festive or wedding attire is heavily embroidered in bright colours, opt for a ring with a minimalist design and vice versa.

Earrings or Studs:

Earrings have become a fashion statement for men. Therefore, studs and hoops are significant fashion accessories for guys with piercings. Diamond ear studs, for instance, are simple to wear and are quite adaptable, enabling you to wear earrings subtly with your festive or wedding outfit. You can also enhance your look with diamond-studded gold hoop earrings. Additionally, a diamond stud or hoop defines classicism with its refinement, adding to one’s personality.

Chain:

Chains are often picked based on the colour of the sherwani or kurta worn on festive occasions or wedding days. Gold chains with detailed, exquisite contemporary motifs blend well with pastel-coloured kurtas and sherwanis and provide a traditional touch. You can pair these with layers of uncut diamonds or gemstones for an extra touch of glitz. An elegant rose gold or platinum chain with heavily embellished attire will add a touch of class to any festive or wedding ensemble.

Do not be afraid to experiment since a couple of unique jewellery pieces can completely transform your festive or wedding outfit from a simple look to one that exudes extreme style. Now that we have many options in terms of the preferences of the metal colour, one can pick and choose and customise as per personal requirement.

Bracelets:

Bracelets are a man’s all-time favourite buy since they complete his unique attempt at dressing and styling. It is a perfect combination when worn with either traditional or casual dresses and is a symbol of power.

