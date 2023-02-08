As per astrology, when a planet leaves one zodiac sign and enters another, it leaves an impact on the entire universe. Because of this transit, there is a change in many zodiac signs and people’s fortunes also change. A big planetary transit is about to happen when Sun and Jupiter will be seen allying the same zodiac sign. This year, the Sun and Jupiter will form a conjunction in Aries after 12 years.

The Sun will transit in Aries on April 14, 2023, and Jupiter on April 22, 2023. This way, both celestial bodies will ally on April 22. The alliance is believed to promote welfare and happiness. Due to this combination, people with 3 zodiac signs will progress in their careers and gain money.

Cancer

More people will respect you at the workplace and you can get new responsibilities. For those who want a new job, their search will be complete this year. The loaned money will come back to them. Time will be good for you as far as business is concerned. They will get new deals. Court-related cases may be settled in their favour.

Leo

The combination of the Sun and Jupiter will benefit the people of the zodiac sign Leo. The combination of Sun and Jupiter in Leo will be there in the ninth house and the people will get lucky. There will be positivity in their life. Their dream to travel abroad and get a job will get fulfilled. All of their work will get completed and they will get positive results in what they do.

Pisces

Because of Jupiter and Sun’s alliance, the economic condition of Pisces people will begin to improve gradually. Their debt will start to reduce and investment opportunities will be created in new places. Others will be impressed by their speech, due to which their reputation in society will increase. Those businessmen whose money was stuck outside will start getting it back. You will be able to have an impact on others with your conversation. Pisces will be surrounded by prosperity.

