How Surya Namaskar Helps You Lead A Healthy Life

We all know how beneficial Yoga is for the overall well-being of our bodies. One of the most prevalent practices in Yoga is Surya Namaskar, which has its roots in ancient Vedic culture. For those who wish to perform it to lead a healthy life, it is recommended that you do at least 10 to 12 cycles of Surya Namaskar every day.

Even children above the age of 8 can do it. Yoga instructor Savita Yadav, in a Facebook Live session with News18, discussed the benefits of Surya Namaskar and how to perform it. She said that one needs to start by sitting straight on a mat in a meditative posture. Close your eyes and take a deep breath. Inhale and exhale properly and chant ‘Om’.

Tadasana

Now, stand on your mat, interlocking the hands, and pull them upwards. Count up to 20 while moving the stomach and chest inwards. This will stretch the entire body and aid bowel movements.

Warm Up:

Stand on your mat. To strengthen the legs, first, lift the heel and then lift the toes. Do this for 30 cycles. Now, walk on the toes for some time and walk backwards from the heels. Make sure that you are breathing well. Do not hold your breath. To stretch the body, now stand in the posture of Tadasana and bend to the right and left. Do this for 20 cycles. Watch the video below to understand better.

Pranamasana:

Stand straight on your mat and keep both your palms joined in the posture of Pranam. Look towards the sun and meditate while standing.

Hasta Uttanasana:

Take a deep breath and take both your hands above the head and touch the ears. If there is a pain in the back, then bend at 90 degrees.

Padahastasana:

Exhale slowly and while bending forward, touch the toes with your hands. Make sure your legs don’t bend while you do this.

Ashwa Sanchalanasana:

Move the right leg backwards and keep in mind that in this posture, the knee of the foot is to touch the ground. Now, bend the other leg. Keep your palms straight on the ground and look towards the front keeping your head up.

While exhaling, keep both your hands and feet in a straight line and then move to the position of push ups.

Bhujangasana:

Now, while exhaling, place your palms on the ground and lift the front part of the body till the navel and keep the stomach close to the ground, bending the neck backwards.

Remember that these exercises are to be done according to your ability. If you have pain and other issues in your body, consult a doctor before performing these asanas.

