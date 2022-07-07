How Swimming can Relieve Arthritis Pain

Arthritis is a term that refers to joint pain or joint disease. People can suffer from Arthritis regardless of age. It is a degenerative condition which means that the symptoms tend to worsen over time. However, some changes in lifestyle and weight management can help you get rid of the pain naturally. Swimming is one of the best exercises that can help in easing the pain and reduce the stiffness of the muscles. It also stimulates blood circulation and helps in maintaining and building strength along with cardiovascular fitness.

Swimming and other similar water-based activities make it easier for people who are affected by arthritis to overcome painful movements in the joints as the water supports 90% of the person’s body weight.

Types of arthritis and how swimming is helpful:

Rheumatoid arthritis: It begins by targeting the joint’s outer surface before spreading into it. Furthermore, it leads to swelling, which alters the joint’s shape. As swimming reduces the risks of cardiovascular disease, one must induce it or other water-based exercises like aqua-jogging and aqua-aerobics in their lifestyle to improve their cardiovascular health and prevent it from occurring again.

Osteoarthritis: In this type of arthritis, it is usually the hands, knees, hips, and spine that get affected. Osteoarthritis begins with smooth cartilage lining in a joint that results in increased stiffness. In order to recover from this or prevent this from increasing during the initial stage, one must start swimming or induce other water-based exercises as it is identified to be very helpful.

Apart from swimming, you can also include the following steps in your daily routine to get rid of the pain naturally:

Follow a healthy diet

Manage weight

Add turmeric to your meals

Try acupuncture

