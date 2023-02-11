The Sun will be changing its zodiac sign into Aquarius on February 13 at 09:57 am. The sun will stay in the Aquarius sign for a little over a month and then transit to Pisces. With the presence of Shani in Aquarius, there will be a conjunction of the Sun and Shani. With the transition of the Sun, for the people belonging to the specific 5 zodiac signs (enlisted below), there might be an increment in wealth and profit in business and they could expect job promotions.

The rest of the 7 zodiacs might have to face some problems related to health, business, job and family. Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari, Head of the Department of Astrology, at Shri Kallaji Vedic University, elaborates on the impact of the transit of the Sun on all zodiac signs. Let’s take a look at how it will affect various zodiac signs:

Advertisement

Aries

There is a possibility of a job promotion because of the change in the Sun’s zodiac sign. Friends will be helpful so make sure you stay in touch. You will also get the support of the head of the family.

Taurus

Sun’s transit will be pleasant for you. There is a chance of big profit in business. You will also get a new job and a new house. The position and prestige of employed personnel will improve.

Gemini

People of this zodiac sign will get all their government work done successfully. Between February 13 and March 15, you may go on a pilgrimage trip.

Cancer

The transit of the Sun will have a negative effect on your zodiac sign. Postpone any and every investment plan for a while. Consider making investments after March 15. Your relationship with your father may deteriorate due to family disputes. Control your anger and behaviour.

Leo

Advertisement

Due to the change of the Sun’s zodiac, you will have to wait a little more to see progress in your professional work. Married life may face some turbulence. Keep restraint on speech and listen to the thoughts of your spouse. Do not start new work until March 15.

Virgo

With the grace of the Sun, working professionals may see progress as per their wish. Their business may turn profitable. Relations will be better. Seniors will support you.

Libra

Advertisement

Sun’s zodiac change will have mixed effects on you. Tension may increase between you and your love partner. Time and mutual understanding will help in resolution. Take care of your health. Time will be favourable for doing new work.

Scorpio

Sun’s transit is going to give you new challenges. Family debates may lead to discords, so act carefully. Take care of your health and make sure you do yoga or pranayama regularly. Do not let stress take over you.

Sagittarius

Advertisement

Luck will be kind to you this month. Chances of getting a government job are increasing and you can expect some good news. Keep working in the right direction. You might travel which will in turn give you mental peace.

Capricorn

Stay attentive. Drive the vehicle carefully. Don’t lend money to anyone now, invest carefully, otherwise there may be losses. Keep relations with relatives straight.

Aquarius

Sun’s transit will give mixed results for you. Partnership in business will be a profitable deal for you. There is a possibility of deteriorating health. Problems can arise in married life.

Pisces

Advertisement

Control your lust for luxuries as an increase in expenses may lead to a financial crunch. Be alert as opponents will be looking for opportunities to defeat you.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here