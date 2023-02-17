Obesity poses a severe health concern in today’s fast-paced world. From binging on junk food to a lack of exercise, and sitting at your desks for long hours, paves the way for the accumulation of fat in your belly. If you are a fitness freak or are determined to lose weight then hitting the gym and maintaining a healthy diet, must be on your checklist.

There is no denying the fact that reducing belly fat, which is linked to diabetes and heart attack, is quite the ordeal. However, are you aware that honey and cinnamon are considered to be vital ingredients to shed those extra pounds?

Cinnamon and Honey benefits

According to research published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, honey has been found to reduce appetite. Honey consumption just before you retire to your bed at night can help you burn calories significantly. This ingredient is supplemented with vital nutrients, minerals and essential fats. The sweet and sugary delight promotes weight loss by curbing hunger pangs.

Meanwhile, cinnamon works as a wonder ingredient inducing weight loss and aiding in the reduction of visceral fat. Known to be one of the healthiest spices, cinnamon is enriched with the goodness of antimicrobial and antiparasitic qualities. It improves insulin sensitivity and metabolism accompanied by keeping blood pressure and cholesterol levels in check.

How to prepare cinnamon and honey drink

A cinnamon and honey drink is quite easy to prepare. First, you need to add a tablespoon of cinnamon to a cup of boiling water. After letting the water boil for 5 minutes, leave it to cool off. Lastly, drop a teaspoon of honey into the mixture and stir the drink thoroughly before consuming it.

When to drink

Before going to sleep: Have a drink of the powerful health tonic before going to bed as it will reduce your midnight cravings by improving your metabolism and digestion.

After waking up: You can also have the cinnamon and honey mixture first thing in the morning after you get up and leave for work. It will enable you to stay energetic.

Before workout: If you are a frequent gym-goer then another viable option for you is to gulp down the honey-cinnamon drink before you start working out. It will not only keep you energized throughout your exercise session but also help you in burning extra belly fat.

