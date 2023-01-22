How Thoughtful Gifting Can Trigger Emotions In Your Loved Ones

Gifting is an important aspect of modern relationships. Giving thoughtful gifts can trigger positive emotions in your loved ones and strengthen the bond between you. However, it’s important to note that gifting is a two-way street and should not be done with the expectation of receiving something in return. Thoughtful gifting, where the giver puts thought and consideration into the gift, is a way to ensure that the money is well spent and the giver’s intentions are conveyed.

Giving a gift is an act of self-gratification and fostering connection. It can also serve as a way to express affection and create lasting memories. “Thoughtful gifts, which are chosen with care and consideration, allow the giver to express their thoughts and feelings to the recipient. In turn, the recipient experiences the emotions and feelings connected to the gift, drawing the two closer together. Gifting should be done without the expectation of reimbursement, as it is a sincere expression of affection," says Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director, Archies Ltd.

Giving a thoughtful and personalised gift can be a great way to show your loved ones how much you care. To make the experience even more special, you can consider using an online platform that can help you to find the perfect gift and surprise your partner. “Some gift ideas that can be personalised and romantic include a love hamper with a curated collection of gifts, a flower bouquet, or a customised gift such as a mug or card with a personal message. Incorporating a personal touch can help to enhance the relationship and make the gift even more meaningful," adds Moolchandani.

Gifts are a powerful tool for expressing love and devotion, and can be understood through the lens of symbolic interactionism, which posits that people communicate through signs and symbols. “Thoughtful gifts can reveal important information about what people value, what they like, and how they form and maintain relationships. The best gifts come from the heart and are tailored to the specific tastes and preferences of the receiver. Personalized or one-of-a-kind gifts are particularly powerful in expressing emotions and strengthening relationships. Giving thoughtful gifts is a new norm that can help the giver to stimulate the emotions of the loved one," signs off Moolchandani.

