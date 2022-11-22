How To Can Make Almond And Aloe Vera Cream At Home For Glowing Skin In Winter

It’s a big challenge for many to keep the problem of dry skin at bay during winter. Most people use moisturisers and lotions to protect their skin from dryness, but the effect of market-based products remains on the skin only for some time. And, the chemicals present in them can also cause side effects on the skin.

If you want to keep your skin soft and moisturised this season, then you can easily prepare a natural cream with almond and aloe vera at home. Aloe vera is considered the best moisturising agent for the skin. Almonds, on the other hand, are rich in vitamins and help maintain the glow by nourishing the skin.

So, let’s know about the method of making almond and aloe vera cream at home and some of its benefits.

Ingredients of Almond and Aloe Vera Cream:

1. 4 to 6 pieces of almonds

2. 2 Vitamin E capsules

3. Turmeric - 2 pinches

4. 2 spoons of aloe vera gel

Process:

To make almond and aloe vera cream, first, soak the almonds in water overnight and then peel them and grind them in the morning. After this, put the aloe vera gel in a grinder and mix the vitamin E capsules in it. Now, add turmeric and almond paste to this mixture and mix it well. Voila! Your homemade cream is ready. Store it in an air-tight container and keep it in the fridge.

Tips To Apply Almond Alovera Cream:

Wash your face before applying the almond and aloe vera cream. After cleaning the face thoroughly, wipe it dry with a towel. Now, apply the cream to the face.

Benefits Of Almond Aloe Vera Cream:

1. Treats dark spots: Almond and aloe vera cream can help you get rid of dark spots in winter. Aloe vera gel is rich in medicinal elements and almonds are rich in vitamins, which can work wonders in making the face spotless.

2. Provides glow: In winter, the skin also starts appearing dull. So, the use of almond and aloe vera cream can maintain the glow by removing pimples, acne, and spots on the face. A compound called aloin, which is present in aloe vera gel, aids in improving skin tone and bringing back the lost glow.

3. Removes dead skin cells: Due to dry skin, the problem of dead skin cells increases in winter. However, the almond and aloe vera cream is highly effective in getting rid of dead skin cells.

