How to Channelize Spontaneous Thought, Watch This Motivational Video

When onegets bored, either they bury themselves into their hobbies or scroll through social media, binge watch movies, and TV shows to keep the boredom at bay. But this is not it, one can channel their boredom into something productive and venture capitalist Loïc Souêtre in his TEDx videoexplained the right way to do it.

According to Souêtre, the brain comprehends things in many creative ways when people are bored or procrastinating, and the boredom can be a “gateway to a creative mind."

Watch the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mI8lfXAFIAw

One can observe that boredom is usually followed by procrastination or daydreaming, but Souêtre did not classify either of them as negative feelings. Instead, he highlighted some good points about daydreaming. Souêtre stated that daydreaming comes from nothing, one can simply look at me, standing in front, and start to think. He said that eventuallyyou will notice the rush of new thoughts, new ideas, and perspectives inside your head. According to the venture capitalist, if one is daydreaming, they are not trading anything, instead, they are channelling spontaneous thoughts about interesting problems.

Citing how Isaac Newton studied the concept of gravity, Souêtre said that the scientist studied multiple theories, recalled experiences but despite all his attempts, he was not able to find the right explanation. However, oneday, Souêtre continued, when Newton was sitting under an apple tree and daydreaming, he witnessed an apple falling from the tree. “That is when his thoughts and theories which were scattered got linked," he added.

Souêtre suggests that one should embrace boredom, as it is an incredible source of creativity. He opined that boredom gives people the opportunity to have new ideasthat can disrupt their world, force them to adopt a new perspective, and even think outside of the box. And if nothing mentioned work, boredom could simply consolidate our experiences within our mind.

He concluded his Tedx talk by stating that boredom is productive, as it gives people the opportunity to have new experiences and new ideas that could disrupt our world.

