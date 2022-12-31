How To Choose Fragrances For Important Occasions This Holiday Season? Find Out

Matching perfumes to certain occasions and events make as much sense as picking out the perfect attire. Different scents conjure up different emotions and energies, thus setting the mood for your chosen activity. Dimple Fouzdar, a expert perfumer shares the art of matching the perfect perfumes to make your occasions more memorable.

Date on the New Year

A date needs you to be at your very best, making you feel like a million bucks, therefore requiring a captivating, sensuous perfume that makes your partner yearn for more. Perfume notes that have sultry saffron, seductive oud, and soft musk are perfect. If you are not a fan of oud you can go with fresh citric notes like grapefruit and ambergris and if you are looking for something sweet and spicy then go for fragrances that have notes of rose, vanilla, tobacco and cinnamon.

Friends night out

Wear a unique fragrance that is sure to leave the most exotic trail, and that will last you the entire night. Notes that will make people’s jaw drop are blends of sandalwood, saffron, smoky and fruity accords. Also floral and oud will leave a lasting impression on everyone even after you have left the dance floor.

Professional gathering

Whether it’s a fancy work event or a dinner party you are hosting for your friends and family you need to look, feel, and smell like you have got your life together, with the most positive and approachable energy so we need a fragrance that will not only make you feel confident and put together, but it will also get you several compliments throughout the event. Wear potent blends of rose, amber, soft oud, spices, and woods. These will ooze sophisticated elegance that is soothing and inviting. At a formal get-together, one should wear a fragrance that exudes confidence and elegance.

Wedding

Want to stand out at a wedding in your incredible outfit and need a befitting head-turning perfume? Go for an alluring blend of rose, vanilla, raspberry, and oud, as these last long. As the celebrations go late into the night, you need that extra something to add to accentuate and highlight your outfit. Other great combinations for weddings are musk and rose, sandalwood and saffron, or leather and tobacco blends.

For gifting purposes

When you think of gifting, perfumes are the first that comes to your mind because it is a perfect gift. Everyone loves perfumes and once you receive perfume as a gift, it instantly brings a smile to your face. That is the effect fragrances have on our senses. While choosing a fragrance for the purpose of gifting, we must keep a few things in mind, it should be crowd-pleasing and should be long-lasting and there should be no scopes to dislike it. One great combination for gifting is bergamot with muskmelon and ambroxan, another popular gifting option will be an aldehyde base fruity fragrance which is very crowd-pleasing and long-lasting. Fragrances with aquatic DNA also are a great option.

