How To Choose The Best Mattress and Pillow For A Sound Sleep?

The surface you sleep on can have a huge impact on your slumber. A good mattress and pillow can free you from neck and back pain and help you stop tossing and turning during the night. This in turn can have a positive impact on your overall well-being. If body aches are your concern, perhaps it is time to look into the cause behind it.

In case you believe your sleeping position is not to blame for these aches, try looking into whether you are using the right mattress and pillow for yourself. Of course, that choice can be subjective. But it never hurts to know what might work best for you. Read on to find more:

Perfect Mattress For Sleeping Position

Advertisement

If you are a side sleeper, you might have noticed an uneven spine alignment. This is often due to experiencing pressure points along the spine. This means you need extra cushioning near the shoulders and hips area. The best mattress choice, in this case, is a softer mattress in the range of 4 to 6 on the firmness scale.

However, mattress choice for back and stomach sleepers is different. You need extra support around the midsection. This is because you need to prevent your torso and hips from sinking too deeply into the mattress. For you, the mattress firmness should fall between 5 and 7.

Ideal Mattress Choice For Body Weight

It is no rocket science that when you weigh more, your body sinks deeper into your mattress. That means people who weigh less than 58 kgs (130 pounds) may prefer softer mattresses in the range of 3 to 5 on the firmness scale. These mattresses contour to your body closely while still providing adequate support.

Advertisement

If you weigh anywhere from 58 kgs to 103 kgs (130 to 230 pounds ), you might need a little extra support, without compromising on some cushioning and cradling. Opt for a mattress firmness range of 5 to 6.

If you weigh more than 103 kgs (230 pounds), you need strong support. Without it, you will sink too deeply into your mattress. This can result in pain to your pressure points. The adequate firmness of a mattress for you is 6 to 8.

Pillow Support For Spine Problems

Advertisement

Did you know that pillow fillings range in how much support they can provide? Feather pillows offer little structural support if compared with firmer material pillows.

Cervical pillows or orthopaedic pillows have a higher area where the neck is supported and a dip where the head is supported. These pillows can be made with memory foam. You might find them more comfortable if they are turned upside down.

If you change your sleeping positions frequently, consider opting for feather pillows. These can be easily manipulated to offer support where it is needed.

Advertisement

Memory foam is designed to adapt to the head and hold it in place. Always remember, your pillow must adapt to and move with the body. Not the other way around.

Best Pillow Height For Sleeping Position

If you are a side sleeper, your shoulders create a gap between your head and the bed. A thick pillow is needed to fill that gap. The recommended pillow height for adults is between 5 to 7 inches. Perfect to keep your spine straight and not bend your neck out of alignment.

Advertisement

For back sleepers, you do not need too much elevation because it can strain the neck and cause stiffness in the morning. A 4-inch to 5-inch pillow height is ideal for adults.

If you are a stomach sleeper opt for a soft, thin pillow. 4 inches or less pillow height should work for you. But even if you don’t use a pillow at all, you will do just fine. Since the head resting directly on the mattress will maintain natural spinal curves.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here