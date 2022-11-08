How To Choose The Right Type Of Tile To Add Glam To Your Home? 

When you enter a space, the first thing you notice is the aesthetics of the house. With evolving trends and technological innovation, a preferred investment would be installing the right kind of tiles to add a luxurious feel to your abode. Market offers wide range of tiles in wall and floor segment with wide range of application in living room, kitchen, bathroom, other interiors and outdoors. Contemporary tiles have countless designs, shapes, textures, colours and technological innovations that can turn interiors into a dreamy affair.

“Ever-changing trends in interior design and home décor have accelerated the demand for tiles with advanced features. Tiles are easy to maintain and clean, are water resistant, affordable and also protects the air quality by not accumulating dust like regular carpets," says Minal Somany, Director, Somany Ceramics.

Types of tiles

Tile trends have seen a dynamic change over the years with a variety of stick-on tiles available today that enhances the overall aesthetic of a space. Thus, while picking up tiles, know the options available which can add glam and glitz to your home. Somany shares the options available in the market.

There are various kinds of tiles available in the market, starting from cement tile, natural wooden and stone tile to a more advanced ceramic tile. However, each has its own characteristics that defines the functionality of these tiles.

The marble or stone tiles are durable and add a luxurious feel to a space but it is not sustainable as mining out has its limitations.

The wooden tiles give an artistic feel however, they are not compatible in all-weather condition, and are more suitable for hilly regions, carries the risk of infestation and adds to the risk of deforestation. Whereas, when compared to its contemporaries, ceramic tiles are more unique and versatile, are suitable for all weather conditions and economical yet trendier than its contemporaries, owning to its specific chemical compositions and modern advancements.

Benefits of ceramic tiles

Ceramic tiles are considered to be the most affordable solution for surfaces. Tiles customized and produced according to usage can be placed in light, medium and heavy traffic areas in both outdoor and indoor applications. “The vitrified versions of ceramic tiles are stronger, shinier and have anti scratch resistant features that makes it all weather and highly durable tiles. The glazed application adds textures, designs and a protective layer on these tiles that helps in protecting the surface from stain and moisture, thus making it ideal for areas like bathroom and kitchen apart from other décor applications," opines Somany.

Add some glam to home interiors:

Wall decoration: Replace the outdated cement wall with contemporary tiles in interesting forms. Unleash your creativity and use the textured tiles in various shapes to make your own customized design wall.

Implement textured tiles: Tiles having a wooden or stone texture reflects an all-natural appearance that represents a modern, aesthetically pleasing design with various patterns.

Design half-wall design: Create a half-rock and half-stone textured ceramic tiles to add elegance to your designer wall.

Incorporate customized tiles: Use distinctive tile combinations to give your interior a unique and quirky look that will set it apart from the crowd.

Tiles are used in commercial, residential, and industrial areas. It is a reasonably priced product that adds beauty, elegance, and individuality to the home. It is crucial to give home décor some thought and attention. “Contemporary tiles will inspire your creativity and enhance the appeal of your house. The addition of the appropriate flooring tiles in a classy colour scheme will enhance positivity and opulence of the space," signs off Somany.

