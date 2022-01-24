How To Control And Deal With Your Anger

Nobody knows how many times they are irritated or angry in a day. Not everyone, though, keeps their rage inside. Some people express their anger harshly, yet the worst thing a person can do is keep their stress to themselves. Anger is bad for your health in a variety of ways. For starters, it increases the likelihood of getting heart disease, stroke etc. Second, anger may very well be the source of anxiety and depression.

In a news report published in the Dainik Bhaskar newspaper, Dr Rajneesh Malhotra from the Max Institute of Heart and Vascular Sciences has given some tips on anger management. He says that identifying the reasons behind your anger and making some lifestyle changes can help.

Advertisement

Here are some tips that will help you manage your anger issues.

Three Steps To Identify And Control Anger

>Triggers

There are many situations or events that can make you prone to anger. Like long lines, traffic, lewd comments, exhaustion, etc. These are called “triggers". The more triggers you can identify, the easier it will be to control your anger.

>Signs

Anger has a direct effect on the body. Some signs include an increase in heart rate or the face turning red. Keep an eye on these physical changes.

>Relationship

The Howard Institute says that whenever there is an argument with a loved one or friend, start thinking about the importance of your relationship with that person again and again. This will make it easier for you to control your anger.

>Sleep And Exercise

Advertisement

According to the Journal of Experimental Psychology, if a person gets less sleep for two hours, or even two days, their anger starts to increase. Anxiety, fatigue, stress, and sadness also increase with insufficient sleep, which leads to anger. In such a situation, it is necessary to sleep for 7–8 hours daily.

On the other hand, according to the American College of Sports Medicine, 30 minutes of exercise such as running, walking, cycling, and swimming is effective in reducing anger.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.