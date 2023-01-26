With a variety of Indian sweets available out there, we are always spoilt for choices. From rasmalai and gulab jamun to imarti and kalakand, there are one too many options. But, nothing beats the rasgulla. These soft and spongy treats are a perfect way to end an elaborate meal. Owing to its popularity, people have often tried making these yummy delights at home. But getting that soft spongy texture of rasgulla is not as easy as it seems. Serving your demands right away is this easy recipe video shared by popular vlogger Reshu Singh on YouTube channel ‘Cooking With Reshu.’

Also Read: Do Scented Candles Influence Air Quality? Experts Answer

Advertisement

The best part about this rasgulla recipe is that it doesn’t require much time. All you need is milk, which is also the primary element of this recipe, along with a few add-ons to make a perfect version of the Bengali-special delight.

Step 1: The first step is to make the chenna. For this, boil 1 litre of toned milk. Gradually, pour in diluted lemon juice, which is prepared using 2-3 tsp of lemon juice and 2 tsp of water. You can also use vinegar.

Step 2: Once the milk is curdled, it has to be strained using a muslin cloth. Squeeze out all the water immediately and your chenna is ready.

Step 3: Next, put one-and-half cup of sugar with 3 cups of water to boil.

Step 4: Meanwhile, knead the chenna well until it is smooth. You can also add 1-2 tsp of milk powder for extra taste. Roll it into small balls. Make sure their size is neither too big nor too small.

Advertisement

Step 5: Now, add the rasgullas to the boiling sugar water one by one. Simmer them for about 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the rasgullas rest for about an hour.

Step 6: Once the rasgullas cool down, you can serve them.

Take a look at the full recipe here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXu3sTlLcyc

You can also add golden food colour while preparing the sugar syrup to get a bright yellow colour like that of Bengali sweet rajbhog.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here