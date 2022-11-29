How To Cope With Daytime Sleepiness

Feeling sluggish during the day happens to everyone once in a while. However, if you have noticed yourself battling this issue rather frequently, you might be dealing with hypersomnia. If excessive sleepiness interferes with your day-to-day life, then it may be time for an intervention. Hypersomnia is the medical term for excessive daytime sleepiness. As the name suggests, this can cause you to feel sleepy during the day, even if you have had a good night’s sleep. Of course, the consequences of it on your everyday life can be dire.

Here are 5 things you can do to cope with it better in addition to seeking proper medical attention:

Consistent Sleep Cycle

Go to bed at the same time each night. This will help your body adjust to a sleep pattern. You can make sure your bedroom is well-ventilated, cool, dark, and quiet. Invest in a mattress and pillows that make you feel comfortable and sheets and blankets that aid your sleep.

Avoid Caffeinated Products

Caffeine is a stimulant. This means consuming it will speed up the messages travelling between the brain and body. It results in a person feeling more awake, alert, and energetic. Avoid drinks like coffee, cola, tea, chocolate, and various over-the-counter medicines within several hours of bedtime. Stay away from tobacco and other nicotine-based products that have the same effect.

Find Work Shifts Best For You

Let your healthcare provider, family and employer know about your condition. This is essential for making adjustments to keep your work hours if you hold a job. For someone dealing with hypersomnia, working night shifts can be especially harmful since it will disrupt their consistent sleep cycle.

Avoid Alcohol

Alcohol is often thought of as a drink that can help put you to sleep. This is due to it being classified as a depressant. Alcohol can, instead, have adverse consequences. It can cause you to stay awake and is often associated with nightmares and night sweats.

Careful About Driving

Be careful about not only driving but operating any equipment that can be dangerous to you or others. This is especially something that should be kept in mind if you are on medication for Hypersomnia or other related medical conditions.

