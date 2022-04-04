How to Cope With Stressful Situations and Avoid Stress Eating

Stress eating is a habit that everyone is aware of. However, not many understand the reason behind it and why our body craves something sweet or salty whenever we are facing a stressful situation. Craving more food during stressful situations is considered a normal trait and it has become so common that we find it pretty normal. However, there is a nutritional explanation for why our body craves more food during a stressful situation. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared a post on her Instagram handle, explaining the reason behind stress eating and how can one cope with it. Check out her post here:

In an informative post, Anjali Mukerjee stated, “If you’re stressed, you will have a lot of food cravings. You will either have a salt craving or a sugar craving. Because stress and cravings, food cravings go together." When we are dealing with a stressful situation, the body tends to lose magnesium in an increased amount, thereby, leading to more food cravings. It is the body’s way to indicate mineral deficiencies.

Anjali Mukerjee further shed light on the “why" aspect of it. Why do people crave more salty and sugary items during stress? Why do people end up opening a bag of chips or looking for chocolates when they are tensed? “Usually, a salt craving is due to a lack of minerals in the body and a sugar craving is due to eating too much-refined flour which is maida and too much sugar," wrote Mukerjee.

She also suggested that instead of opening up a bag full of chips or munching on a bar of chocolate, people should start eating green leafy vegetables in order to give back to the body the minerals that they lose.

So, what are you going to do next time you crave snacks or fast food when feeling stressed?

