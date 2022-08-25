How To Deal With Social Anxiety Disorder

An overwhelming fear of social situations is known as Social Anxiety Disorder or social phobia. It starts during teenage years and has a big impact on the lives of individuals who suffer from it. For some people it gets better with age, but for many it does not go away on its own without treatment.

People with SAD avoid gatherings and are scared to publicly speak. They experience intense thoughts about what others might think of them and feel as if they are being watched. “They may worry excessively about being judged or evaluated by others and avoid certain types of crowds for fear that it would be embarrassing if someone noticed them. Sometimes these fears become so overwhelming they force people into seclusion with no chance of getting back to normalcy," says Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing.

Social anxiety can have a significant impact on day-to-day life. The fear and discomfort associated with social situations often leads those who suffer from it to avoid group activities, and they lose out on important experiences such as developing relationships skills or building self-esteem through accomplishment in school, work, events.

Advertisement

Social anxiety disorder can make it difficult to enjoy social gatherings, but there are things you could be doing on your own that would help. In addition, the guidance of a mental health professional for therapy can help greatly.

Socializing doesn’t always come easy for people who suffer from SAD; however, here are some tips to make life more manageable

Reframing Thoughts - Sometimes it is hard to think of positive things about yourself. It can be easy for our minds to go over all the negatives in an attempt at being realistic and honest. Try catching yourself when you have these thoughts so that your mind doesn’t stay in a loop. Instead of thinking negative things about yourself, try to reframe them in a more positive way.

Mindfulness – When we feel anxious, it’s easy to get caught up in worries about what might happen or dwell on past experiences. “Instead of focusing on these thoughts that can only hurt more than help, focus on your breathing and explore all the sensations coming from inside you; take note if there is any tension building around certain areas of the body and release them through mindfulness techniques," adds Dr Tugnait.

Advertisement

Start Small – When you feel overwhelmed by the prospect of social situations, start small. Maybe strike up a conversation with your neighbour or say hello to someone nearby and slowly build from there.

Advertisement

Self-Care – If you’re feeling anxious, it’s important to take time for yourself. Try relaxing activities like meditation, yoga or deep breathing exercises that can help reduce your stress levels. Whether it’s getting regular exercise, eating a nutritious diet, or seeking professional help for mental health issues, everyone can benefit from taking care of themselves. Small changes can make a big difference in overall well-being.

Seek Professional Help - It is important to seek professional help if social anxiety is interfering with one’s important aspects of life and relationships. Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) is an effective treatment for social anxiety disorder, using which a therapist can help teach coping and problem-solving skills. This can be combined with exposure therapy, other tools and therapies for profound impact.

Advertisement

If you’re struggling with social anxiety, know that you are not alone. There are many people who have dealt with this condition and gone on to live happy, fulfilling lives. With the right treatment and support, you can too.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here