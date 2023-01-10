How To Decode A Person’s Body Language

The human body is very expressive but learning to interpret one’s body language is not an easy task. Why is it important? It helps you to better understand the relationship and bond with family, friends and acquaintances. No matter how we communicate, the tone of our voice and our body language convey a lot more than what we are saying. Our physical behaviour speaks louder than words. Kinesics such as a person’s gestures, postures and facial expressions add more weight to their statement.

Reading body language or non-verbal cues is a way to know about people you see around or have interactions with. When you know the right way, you can easily tell a lot about someone’s feelings, mental state or what they are really thinking about. Well, here are some interesting insights you must know to understand a person’s body language:

Advertisement

Eye contact and smile

Direct eye contact indicates interest unless it’s prolonged. Looking away frequently or avoiding eye contact indicates that the person is uncomfortable or not interested. When a person is smiling and maintaining eye contact, it shows that they are interested in what you are talking about.

Facial expressions

Often our facial expressions can reveal what we are really thinking. These expressions can indicate a range of emotions like happiness, sadness, anger, fear, confusion and excitement.

Posture and Position

When people stand up straight, it’s a power posture that shows they’re confident. On the other hand, a slouching posture projects less power and a lack of confidence.

Crossed arms and legs

This body language indicates that a person is not comfortable with your thoughts and presence. Sitting with crossed arms or legs depicts a sign that a person is not interested or refusing to open up to you.

Fidgeting with your hands or fingers

Advertisement

This body language shows that a person is nervous or anxious. Constant tapping likely means that the person is facing discomfort or is getting bored.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpuzS4mLH8I

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here