How to Decorate WFH Space? These Tips Will Come in Handy

Owing to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases and the Omicron variant infection, all private offices have been encouraged to move back to work from home culture. As we are returning to our indoor work desk, one must change its look to start anew. Working environment plays a vital role, as it not only affects your mood but also the overall productivity. Not down these tips to set-up our work desk:

>Create more space: You can buy desk risers for your laptop and place them on the table. It will create space on the table, and your laptop will be at eye-level. An elevated screen is a boon for your neck and back. A lamp on or near your table is a must; replace your table lamp with a desk lamp. But in case you are looking for creating space on the table, a table lamp or the desk lamp might come in the way. You can also place a diffuser, it won’t occupy much space and it also spreads aroma, giving a comforting vibe. You can also add fairy lights on the walls, or place scented candles for a whimsical touch.

>Colour of your wall: You might believe that colour of your walls has no connection to your mood swings and productivity, but it’s the opposite. It is always suggested that you pick a neutral wall colour that helps you focus. Changing the colour of your workroom or the wall will demarcate your workspace and personal space.

>Workplace should have enough light: Your work desk or your workplace should have ample natural light. A room with a view of nature is the ideal place to sit and work. It makes the space a personal sanctuary instead of a room for professional toil. If decorated right, a small place can look like a garden. Out your creative side to display, use planters, vines, and creepers to give a touch of nature.

