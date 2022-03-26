How to Eat Dry Fruits in Summer Without Inducing Body Heat

With summer almost here, we must rethink our choices of food and drinks. Dry fruits are great snacks in all seasons, but as the days get hotter, you need to pick the right ones. To keep your body running, and enjoy all things outdoors from swimming to trekking to relaxing at a beach, you need to maintain a healthy diet and that can’t be complete without dry fruits.

Here’s our take on how to eat dry fruits such as almonds, raisins, dates, figs, and cashew in steamy and hot weather.

How to eat almonds in summer

In summers, soaking dry fruits overnight is a good idea to avoid body heat. Consuming raw almonds can induce body heat, which can lead to issues like boils, piles, and some other conditions too. Adults should eat 3 to 4 almonds a day in summer. Meanwhile, kids should not be given more than 2.

Raisins in summer

Raisins benefit your health a great deal. A variety of raisins is available in the market including, black raisins, red raisins, and golden raisins. However, when eaten raw, they all produce body heat. Therefore, always eat overnight soaked raisins in summer.

Dry grapes in summers

Dry grapes are rich in iron, fibre, and potassium. It also increases haemoglobin. Raisins also benefit men’s health. In summer, feed only 2 soaked dry raisins to young children, while adults can eat 5 soaked raisins in a day.

Walnuts in summer

Walnuts offer loads of iron, calcium, copper, and omega 3 fatty acids. However, just like other dry fruits, they should only be eaten after being soaked overnight.

Figs in summer

It is believed that dried figs can be eaten only in winters. But tender rip fig filled with hundreds of tiny seeds can be consumed if soaked overnight. And, only 2 pieces of figs are enough to give you all the benefits you need in the summer season.

