How To Follow a Fitness Routine While Travelling

With busy lives and travel schedules, it often becomes tough to manage a healthy lifestyle. People usually forget to take care of what they eat, when they sleep and how to manage their exercise routines. This also happens to those who are active in their regular lives, so how does travelling make people feel lazy?

Sharing some insight on the subject, celebrity trainer Anushka Parwani believes that travelling should not turn people into “lazy potatoes." She shared an Instagram post to show a few physical routines that can easily be incorporated during the holiday. “Here’s my go-to, quick and easy practice - you can do it anywhere and anytime. It instantly lifts you, which is a great way to get that blood circulation going," she wrote.

Anushka Parwani, who has worked with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and many others, is doing jumping jacks in the video. She advised people to do the exercise for a minute or two. She also shared a spine and shoulder mobility exercise that can be performed 10 times for each side, involving stretching the leg and upper body.

The celebrity trainer performed squats and jump squats which are great for pelvic muscles. Following this, she did inchworms, a full-body low-intensity exercise that increases body strength and improves body flexibility by burning many calories.

By the end, Parwani performed a headstand that advised people to hold the position for two minutes. She also suggested an alternative exercise to headstands: planks for 30 seconds each.

All you need is to spare a little bit of your time to perform a quick routine. This way, you won’t break the momentum of your routine, and it will also help you maintain energy levels and reduce stress.

