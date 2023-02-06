How to Get Ready for Winter Vacation? Take Inspiration From Celebs

There is no denying the fact that winters are the best way to get respite from the scorching heat. And, it is also the apt weather to make long-due vacation plans. However, the season can have its own challenges. And, the most basic of them all is how to keep yourself up the trend while keeping yourself warm in extreme weather conditions. In a bid to brave the chilly wind and freezing temperature, layering is the most realistic thing to do. But the topmost piece of cloth matters the most. In addition, there are a few ways other than just layering that will keep you up the trend. Let’s take a look at some of the celebrity-inspired styling tips for winter vacations:

Make puffer jackets your go-to options

Generations will come and go, but it is hard to stop puffer jackets from ruling the fashion streets. It seems that both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan agree to the same. If you are wondering, puffer jackets come in many options. Whether long or short, both are a trendsetter, but going with matt or shiny fabric can truly make you occasion ready.

Add colour to your wardrobe

During winter, you might find it hard to add colour to your look, when black, greys, and browns become the go-to options for overcoats and jackets. The reason behind choosing such dark colours is the fact that they must go with every hue. However, one way to incorporate shades is your knitwear underneath your coat. Choosing oversized colourful sweaters, will not only help you layer better but also put in the much-required life to your dark overcoats.

Prioritise over-size clothes

Be it sweaters or jackets, going with oversized clothes will keep you separated from the crowd. However, if you are conscious that oversized clothes might make you look broad, you must always keep one thumb rule in your mind, and that is to always pair baggy clothes with fitted ones to make balance. Just like Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, if you are going to keep your look front open then you can opt for a tank top or bodycon high neck. But in case you want to style it in a front close look, then pairing it with skinny jeans is wiser.

Flaunt your curves with jumpsuit

If you are planning your trip to some snowy location then what better way to style yourself in a jumpsuit? They are not simply fit for extreme weather conditions but are the best way to escape layering if that’s what makes you conscious. Moreover, they are simply perfect to flaunt those curves, even without your bodycon dresses.

Channeling your inner Parisian beauty

Last but not least. Of course, Parisian style this winter has to be our ultimate show-stopper. What better way to spend your vacation in style, than layering yourself in a long trench coat and edgy boots? It not only gives your physic a stature but also keeps you up with the trend.

