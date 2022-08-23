How To Get Rid Of Tan With The Help Of Coconut Oil

With constantly stepping out in the sun, the skin gets tanned. Skin tanning occurs mainly in the summer and rainy seasons. While it is easy to get tanned, it takes a lot of time to get the tan removed. We try different market-based products, home-based products and whatnot to treat tanning.

However, it takes a long time to get cured. People, especially women, face a lot of problems when they are tanned. If the face is tanned, then it looks dull and dry and if the arms are tanned, then women shy away from wearing sleeveless clothes.

You might have tried many creams and other things to cure tanning. But coconut oil is something that can help you more effectively. Coconut oil keeps the pH level of the skin under control and gives countless benefits to the skin, one of which is to get rid of tanning.

According to Stylecraze, coconut oil prevents UV light from reaching the skin and this oil not only protects the skin but also nourishes it. Because we stay in the sun for a long time, there is a risk of infection to the skin and coconut oil reduces the risk. Coconut oil provides relief from swelling as well.

Use these combinations to cure tanning

Coconut oil with lemon

The combination of coconut oil with lemon is considered good for removing tan. Lemon contains vitamin C, which reduces tanning and coconut oil keeps the skin soft.

Coconut oil with honey

To maintain moisture in the skin, mix drops of honey in coconut oil and apply it to the skin.

Coconut oil with potatoes

Grate potatoes and extract their juice. Now, mix potato juice and coconut oil and apply. They are very effective in removing tanning from the skin.

Apart from these, apply a few drops of coconut oil to the tanned area every night before sleeping and wash it well in the morning.

