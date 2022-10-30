How To Get Your Pet Ready For The Halloween

Halloween brings joy to our lives, but our pets may not enjoy it as much as we do. While some might like the spooky seasons, others can find it distressing. How these furry companions should be handled depends on what they think of all that’s going around them. Trick-or-treaters knocking on the door, strange costumes, Halloween party noises, all of it can have varying effects. Keep in mind your pet’s natural instincts to these stressors. Meanwhile, you can also prepare them for a spooky night.

Just a few measured steps can make a lot of difference. Read on to find more:

Advertisement

Keep Away The Noise

Halloween is a lot of fun but it can also turn into a lot of noise. Especially when kids come knocking on the door for trick and treat. This can cause a lot of distress to your pets. Before the tick-or-treat fun begins, consider putting your pet in a quiet room. Don’t forget to leave them with fun toys for the night and ample water. Also, remember that costumes can drastically change appearances. Even if your pet is usually aware and comfortable with someone, witnessing them in a spooky costume might cause a lot of distress.

Cautious With Costume

Those adorable pet costumes you have been eyeing for a while now can be dangerous for them. Especially if it’s not of the right measurement, too restricting, or has material that can be a choking hazard. Even if it is perfect, your pet can be distressed by its spooky appearance or just naturally uncomfortable. It is a good idea to familiarize them with what you want them to wear beforehand. Don’t force your pet into something they are not comfortable with.

Get On The ID Tags

Advertisement

When trick and treat begins, your pet might see it as the perfect opportunity to escape. After all, open doors can be seen as an invitation for walks. Other times the escape might seem necessary to them to evade all the scary costumes. Make sure your pet has their ID tags on for the night. In case they get lost, this will help you reunite with your furry companions.

Decors And Treats

Advertisement

Always keep human treats out of your pets’ reach. These can cause serious digestive problems in them. Also, candles, lights, and other decors can pose a threat. Not only can these turn into choking hazards but also cause other harmful injuries. Other dangerous objects on Halloween can include rubber eyeballs, glow sticks, fake blood, fake cobwebs, potpourri, and candy wrappers.

Top Showsha Video

Long Night Walk

Advertisement

If you decide to take your pet trick or treating with you, be extra cautious. Always have them on a leash or harness. You don’t want your night to end with someone getting bitten or losing your pet. Also, just because you are having fun does not mean your pet is too. Keep an eye on them if they are getting tired or if the entire scenario is too distressing for them. Head back home if they seem uncomfortable.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here