How to Guard Your Energy: Take It From the Therapist

It’s crucial to put oneself first in life before anyone or anything else. When we learn to put ourselves first, we also come to understand how crucial it is to preserve our mental, physical, and emotional stamina so that we can pursue the things that make us happy. Being emotionally strong enables us to approach the day and ourselves with newfound vigour. We must guard our energy and take care to avoid spending it on people or things that do not deserve it in order to keep our inner power intact. Sara Kuburic, a therapist, addressed this in one of her Instagram postings and stressed the importance of guarding our energy. She also made a list of the tasks we need to complete.

Things that Don’t Matter:

In order to save our energy, we must give priority to those matters. Stopping the rest of the activities is necessary. Scrolling:

On occasion, we spend so much time scrolling social media that it interferes with our ability to get to sleep. Instead, we should get enough rest. Convincing:

We frequently persuade individuals to stay, only to become emotionally spent when they depart. We should make an effort to teach ourselves to sometimes let go of individuals. Pretending:

Making an effort to pass for someone we are not drains a lot of our energy. Instead, we must be really honest with ourselves. Proving oneself:

Trying to convince others of our value is one of the most taxing activities we can engage in. We should let our deeds and words speak for us instead. Arguments:

We frequently find ourselves in heated discussions with those who do not seek to comprehend us. In such circumstances, we must suspend the discussions and continue.

