How to Have Better Gut Health? Avoid these Food Combinations

As it absorbs nutrients and eliminates waste, the digestive tract or your gut, is extremely essential to your health. And therefore, it requires proper care so that it properly contributes to a strong immune system, improves heart health, and brain health, maintain a good mood, healthy sleep cycle, and effective digestion. In order to highlight the importance of gut health, there are a few things that we must keep in mind while consuming food. Like certain food combinations and focusing on what we consume.

In a bid to provide the necessary nutrients to our body and maintain gut health, it is extremely crucial to keep an eye on our diet and the foods that we consume daily. This is because the biggest reason behind the unhealthy gut is the incompatible food items that we consume.

As per the Ministry of Ayush, here are a few food items that must not be combined to maintain your gut health:

Milk is incompatible with melons and sour fruits. Also, it shouldn’t be consumed together with salty items such as samosa/paratha/khichadi.

Grains should not be consumed with Tapioca and Fruits.

Beans shouldn’t be combined with eggs, milk, fish, fruits, yoghurt, and meat.

Yoghurt should be avoided with cheese, hot drinks, sour fruits, milk, mangoes, nightshades, beans, eggs, and fish.

Cheese cannot be paired with eggs, fruits, hot drinks, milk, beans, and yoghurt.

Milk, yoghurt, tomatoes, and cucumber are not compatible with lemons.

