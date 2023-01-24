How To Help A Child Focus Better In And Outside The Classroom

With their curiosity and boundless energy, children can sometimes be difficult when it comes to getting them to finish a task without being distracted. Children usually have short attention spans. As they grow old, they develop the ability to focus better and increase their attention span. If you’re a parent or teacher of a child who frequently loses focus in class or outside it when presented with an assignment, these tricks and tips will help you boost their attention span and enhance overall task performance.

A proper environment to improve your child’s concentration:

Your child’s surroundings can be a major source of distraction at times. Set up a designated, clutter-free learning space in your home that is comfortable for your kid. To help your child focus better, learn about the environment he or she prefers. In some cases, children’s concentration levels are higher when the learning environment is quiet and peaceful, whereas other children perform better in a busy environment. Reducing distractions can help children improve their attention span.

Include Physical Activity

Children who have difficulty paying attention often perform better when given brief breaks. Taking a break to bounce on an exercise ball, chunking up learning and outdoor play times, or providing a quick stretching or jumping jacks break in the classroom can all help the attention-challenged student stay focused. Starting a challenging task with 15 minutes of active play can also help a child stay more engaged.

Flexible Routine Helps Improve Concentration in Child:

A flexible routine offers some consistency and encourages good physical and mental health. Children typically need some sort of schedule that offers a balance by letting them know what might come next.

Cut down the task to improve concentration

A child of any age may find it difficult to study an entire chapter or clean out their entire cupboard. Trying to do “too much" at once can be distracting for kids. Breaking a task down into smaller chunks can help your child’s attention span. Completing a minor task will give your child a sense of accomplishment and will encourage them to do more.

Also, encourage your child to focus on one task at a time. Working on multiple projects at once can sometimes be overwhelming. Working on one aspect at a time will help them increase their concentration.

Play Memory Games

Memory games help in increasing concentration. Play memory games with the class at regular intervals during the school day. Simple memory games can be enjoyed by all ages. A child is forced to focus even when playing a basic game of red-light, green-light, I-Spy or Simon Says. You can also use concentration or memory-matching cards.

Rate (and Change) Tasks

If you see your child consistently distracted, ask them to rank the difficulty of the task on a scale of 1 to 10. If the child says the assignment is an eight or above, inquire as to what can be done to lower the difficulty level to two or three. Asking how you might make the learner feel less frustrated can sometimes come to you with great clarity.

