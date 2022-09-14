How To Identify Irregular Periods? Symptoms And Causes

After the age of about 12, most females goes through menstruation each month until menopause. While some women have a systematic menstrual cycle, others experience irregular periods. The problem of irregular periods is common. A lot of women face problems due to thyroid, polyp in the uterus and polycystic ovary syndrome, among other issues. Some women experience a menstrual delay of a few days or sometimes their periods even arrive early.

Usually a menstrual cycle is of about 28 days. Keeping variations in consideration, if a woman experiences periods every 24 to 38 days, then it is perfectly normal. And periods can last from 2 to 8 days. So when can women consider their periods to be irregular?

A woman may have irregular periods when the time between each period changes and you lose more or less blood than usual during periods. Another symptom is that the number of days your period lasts varies a lot.

Several other things can cause irregular periods. Changes in the body’s hormone levels, such as estrogen and progesterone, can cause disruptions in the regular cycle. This is the reason teenagers who have just started menstruating, as well as women approaching menopause, experience irregular periods more often.

Some of the common causes for irregular periods include – having an intrauterine device (IUD), changing birth control pills or other medications, Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), pregnancy or breastfeeding, stress and hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism, to name a few.

The treatment for irregular periods isn’t always necessary unless you want to be treated for the health condition that is causing irregular periods. PCOS and hyperthyroidism are two of the most common causes. And your goal should be to treat them rather than focusing on irregular periods. Lifestyle changes, birth control pill changes recommended by the doctor and regulating your diet and exercise chart can help restore your menstrual cycle to normalcy.

