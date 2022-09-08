The early days of a newborn baby are very important and essential. From their diet to their body, everything should get the proper care. They say that a mother’s breast milk is very beneficial for the baby. Fat is an essential element for a newborn baby and their diet should contain that.

If the child does not get the desired nutrient, he/she will remain hungry. Fat is not only helpful in filling the baby’s stomach but also in giving energy, and developing the brain and the body. However, the amount of fat keeps changing. Sometimes, it’s high and sometimes low. The amount of fat usually changes based on the emptiness of the breast. So, the emptier the breast, the higher the fat content.

Fats present in breast milk:

Triglycerides, polyunsaturated fatty acids such as omega 3 fatty acids, omega 6 fatty acids, cholesterol and monosaturated fatty acids are present in breast milk.

How to increase fat in breast milk

According to the mom junction, feed breast milk to the baby from one side first. Do not let the newborn go to the other side until it is finished. This will start making milk again and the amount of fat can also be improved. If the child does not drink one side of milk completely, then you can use a breast pump, so that that milk can be stored for later. Breast milk pumped during the evenings and nights usually has more fat content

Breast massage during or after feeding can also help clear the milk duct. This increases the fat content. Breast compression can help fatty milk come in.

If the mother’s diet is good, the amount of fat in breast milk starts increasing. So, the mother should consume a balanced diet. Do not eat junk food or oily food from outside and eat only healthy things.

