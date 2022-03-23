How To Make Delicious Paan Gulkand Sherbet To Beat The Heat

Paan gulkand sharbat is an Indian drink which provides much needed relief during the scorching heat of the summer season. Apart from being appealing to the taste buds, it also helps in keeping the body cool and helps one stay fresh and full of energy. The summer is already knocking on our doors and the temperature is increasing day by day and everyone is trying to find relief from it. One of your answers to this scorching heat can be the sherbet prepared from betel and gulkand. It is not only great in taste but also very beneficial for health. Even for summer related ailments like heatstroke and dehydration, this drink can help you avoid them altogether. Read on to know how you can make it at home.

Ingredients

10 betel leaves

4 tablespoon gulkand

2 tablespoon honey

4 cups cold milk

7-8 peanuts

7-8 pistachios

½ cup ice cubes

To make paan gulkand sherbet, first of all take betel leaves and wash them thoroughly and break their stalks. Now put the betel leaves in the mixer and make a paste out of them. A little water can be used to create the paste. When the betel paste is ready, take it out in a big bowl.

After this, finely chop almonds and pistachios and keep them aside in a bowl. Now take the paste of betel leaves and add 4 cups of cold milk to it. After that mix it well.

Then add gulkand, honey and finely chopped almonds and pistachios to this mixture and mix them all well.

To serve the pan gulkand sherbet cold, at the end put ice cubes in it and slowly dissolve the syrup with the help of a spoon. In this way your desi cold drink full of taste and health is ready. Your family will enjoy this drink, especially children.

