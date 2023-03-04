Kanji Drink is a probiotic beverage with its origins in Northern India. It is made by fermenting carrots with water and spices. The drink which is packed with a nutritional punch is ideal for the winter season. Prepared with black carrots, red chilli powder, mustard powder, and black salt, the drink is fermented in the sun, allowing it to develop healthy probiotics that are extremely beneficial to your health.

As black carrots are high in nutrients, you can make this drink a staple in your diet during the winter season. Serve this as an appetiser before dinner to help your digestive system. It has a sour flavour that will awaken your taste buds and takes only 15 minutes to prepare. Refrigerate it for up to 6 months and enjoy it all year.

The most important thing to remember during Gajar ki Kanji fermentation is to sterilise your jars and utensils ahead of time to avoid fungal infection.

Gajar Kanji Ingredients

Carrot - 250 grams

Yellow mustard powder - 3 tsp

Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp

Asafoetida - 2 pinch

Mustard oil - 1 tablespoon

Salt - as needed

Water - 2 litres

Here are the steps to make Gajar Ki Kanji:

Step 1: Rinse and peel 1 kg of carrots and cut them into thin, long pieces.

Step 2: Boil 2 litres of water and add 2 tablespoons of salt and 1 tablespoon of red chilli powder to it. Add the carrot pieces along with the rock salt, red chilli powder, mustard powder and the asafoetida and mix with the boiling water and cook for about 10-15 minutes. Allow the mixture to cool down for a while.

Step 3: Once the carrot mixture has cooled down, transfer it to a sterilized jar and close the lid tightly. Place the jar under direct sunlight for a week.

Step 4: Taste the drink after around 4 days. If it’s sour and fizzy, then it’s ready. If not, leave it to ferment for another day or two. The fermentation process can take from 2-3 days to 6-7 days, depending on the weather condition. In warmer weather conditions, it takes less time as compared to cold weather.

Step 5: Strain the mixture to remove the carrots and spices, and transfer the liquid to a clean container. Refrigerate the kanji and serve chilled.

